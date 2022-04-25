Barber Financial Group Inc. Invests $235,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $983.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $987.73 billion, a PE ratio of 136.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $937.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $984.77. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock valued at $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

