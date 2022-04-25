Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 450 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $146.04 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. Eaton’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

In other news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

