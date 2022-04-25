Armor Investment Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000.

BIP stock opened at $64.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 124.14%.

Several research firms have commented on BIP. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

