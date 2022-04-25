Armor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $802,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $13.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.90. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The company had revenue of $473.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus cut shares of DraftKings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

