Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in Newmont by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 20,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $71.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.60. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $82.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price target on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.