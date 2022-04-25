Armor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN opened at $19.10 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

