5,000 Shares in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Purchased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CCB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth about $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth about $250,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CCB opened at $43.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $559.48 million, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $54.41.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.62 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coastal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.