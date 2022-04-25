Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 53 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $189.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.