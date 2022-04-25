Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Invests $225,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2,664.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $357.71.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSA opened at $402.36 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $269.55 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.72. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

