BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $5,316,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BP from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.79.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $28.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.323 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.85%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

