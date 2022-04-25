Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,793,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGF stock opened at $50.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $52.15.

