Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 136 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,998 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 805,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after buying an additional 50,206 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $107.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.