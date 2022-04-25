Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 0.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Carvana by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Carvana by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Carvana from $173.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.58.

Shares of CVNA opened at $83.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.58. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $79.28 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

