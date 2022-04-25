Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $131.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $96.12 and a one year high of $141.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.16.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

