Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Lowered to $140.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $160.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.71.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of SWKS opened at $115.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $114.89 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.