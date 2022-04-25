Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 522,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $94,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 47.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Omnicell stock opened at $114.46 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.87 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.86.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.