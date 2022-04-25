Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,809 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,111,000 after buying an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.19.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73. General Motors has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

