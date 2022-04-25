Barber Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Boeing by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $176.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.71. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

