10,236 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $29.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

