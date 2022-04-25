AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lifted by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.99 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $273.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

