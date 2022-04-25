Keybank National Association OH Sells 7,086 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,769 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,547,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,271,352,000 after purchasing an additional 187,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,068,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,644,998,000 after buying an additional 2,690,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,281,000 after buying an additional 215,173 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,758,853 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,428,000 after acquiring an additional 307,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,318 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $270.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total transaction of $261,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,623 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,974. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

