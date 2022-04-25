Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock opened at $173.80 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $367.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.23.

Snowflake Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.