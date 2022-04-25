Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $103.99 Million Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,535,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.57% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $103,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 922,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,775,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,222,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $29.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.333 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.82%.

In related news, Director John S. Moody bought 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.83 per share, with a total value of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

