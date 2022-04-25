Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,639 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Agilent Technologies worth $186,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after buying an additional 2,423,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $228,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,385,000 after purchasing an additional 962,754 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $121.32 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.15 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

