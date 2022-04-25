Keybank National Association OH Purchases 221 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 13.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,079,000 after buying an additional 96,912 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in KLA by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,769,000 after purchasing an additional 160,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $324.28 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $285.89 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.27 and a 200 day moving average of $377.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.85.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

