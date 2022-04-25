Keybank National Association OH Has $4.37 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,238 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,160,000 after buying an additional 2,354,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($117.10) to £110 ($143.12) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.11) to £120 ($156.13) in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

AZN stock opened at $65.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $204.09 billion, a PE ratio of 470.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $50.66 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

