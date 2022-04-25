WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

NYSE WEC opened at $103.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

