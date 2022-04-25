Keybank National Association OH Lowers Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $470.72 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $452.89 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $482.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

