Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $4,137,564.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DAR opened at $79.66 on Monday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

