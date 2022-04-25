Keybank National Association OH Trims Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $624.01 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $552.72 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $648.83 and its 200 day moving average is $634.90.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

