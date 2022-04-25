Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,178 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,026,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,454 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,598,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $27,691,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,112,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 195.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,079,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 714,002 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

PSTG opened at $29.69 on Monday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.93 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSTG shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.30.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.