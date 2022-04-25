Keybank National Association OH Sells 480 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $502.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $480.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.50. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Several research firms have commented on ANTM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $586.00 target price on Anthem and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.64.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

