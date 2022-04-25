Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.42.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

A number of analysts have commented on WBA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.