Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of A. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $121.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.56. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.50 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.23.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

