Keybank National Association OH Boosts Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $518,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,306 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after buying an additional 3,901,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $837,952,000 after buying an additional 2,789,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after buying an additional 2,694,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,110,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,744 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $83.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.78. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $66.19 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

