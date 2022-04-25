Summit Financial LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 803 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 198.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Fortinet by 225.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,960,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 1,657.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,763,000 after buying an additional 254,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after buying an additional 226,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $63,431,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,838 shares of company stock worth $3,386,127. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.00.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $304.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.78 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.32.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

