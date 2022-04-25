iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,860,000 after purchasing an additional 36,703 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,134,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $70.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.50. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $87.51.

