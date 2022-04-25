Keybank National Association OH Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,749,000 after buying an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,079,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,538 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 273.9% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,155,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,703,000 after purchasing an additional 846,500 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $47,193,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $66.90 on Monday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

