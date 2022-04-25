Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,157 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

GD stock opened at $238.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.