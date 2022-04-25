Keybank National Association OH Buys 301 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $157.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.22. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $150.44 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

