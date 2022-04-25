Keybank National Association OH Buys 2,404 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 574,625 shares of company stock worth $51,649,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $70.32 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.41.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

