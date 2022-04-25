Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 110,006 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of McDonald’s worth $180,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.96.

Shares of MCD opened at $250.17 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.