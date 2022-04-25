Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $108.94 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,688 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Veeva Systems worth $108,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

NYSE VEEV opened at $183.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.76 and its 200-day moving average is $246.48. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

