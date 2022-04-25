Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 301.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,008 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $74.76 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

