Keybank National Association OH Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Novartis by 6.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $89.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its 200-day moving average is $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

