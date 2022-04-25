Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Benchmark downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $116.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $127.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

