Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after buying an additional 4,484,696 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,590,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $116,118,000 after buying an additional 3,403,740 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $70,800,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,077,000 after buying an additional 1,914,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.05.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.