AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 244,402 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $197,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATR. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of ATR opened at $116.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $813.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

About AptarGroup (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.