Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 345 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,805 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $130.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.