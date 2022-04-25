Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Devon Energy by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,113,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 183.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 525.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,470,000 after buying an additional 2,163,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.53.

Devon Energy stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.79. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.92%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

